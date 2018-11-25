

CTV Calgary Staff





In front of a sold-out crowd of over 55,000 people at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, the Calgary Stampeders are taking on the Ottawa Redblacks for the Grey Cup, a rematch of the battle that the city lost back in 2016.

The first quarter opened up with a touchdown for Calgary, with Stamps QB Bo Levi Mitchell passing to Don Jackson. The follow up field goal was kicked in by Rene Paredes.

Calgary's lead was increased again in the second quarter by another touchdown for the Stampeders, with Mitchell passing to Lemar Durant in a 17 yard throw. Paredes followed up again with another extra point, but Ottawa managed to sneak in a field goal attempt earlier in the quarter.

It was then Ottawa's turn to score, with Redblacks' QB Trevor Harris passing to Julian Feoli-Gudino for 55 yards. Ottawa's two-point conversion pass was also good, completed by Jean-Christophe Beaulieu.

At the end of the quarter, Ottawa ended up punting to Calgary and Stampeder Terry Williams returned with a 97 yard run in for a third touchdown for Calgary and the extra point coming again from Rene Paredes.

To start off the scoring in the second half of the Grey Cup Final, Lews Ward with the Ottawa Redblacks completed a 41-yard field goal, scoring three points, but Stampeders' kicker Paredes also made good on a field goal himself, keeping Calgary's lead fully intact.

The current score is 24-14, with Calgary still in the lead.

More to come.