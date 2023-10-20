Calgary legion damaged in Thursday night fire

Officials say a legion building in northwest Calgary suffered damage to its roof and attic following a fire on Thursday night.

The Calgary Fire Department told CTV News that it responded to the scene at 9:27 p.m.

Officials said a fire broke out at about in a treed area next to the Royal Canadian Legion's Alberta-N.W.T. command office located at 2020 15 St. N.W.

The ensuing blaze spread to the exterior of the building, but crews stopped it from extending much further.

No one was inside the building at the time and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.