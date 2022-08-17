Calgary Central Library closed for the day after unknown incident

Calgary's Central Library closed abruptly Wednesday afternoon after an undisclosed incident .

The library tweeted at 1:30 p.m. that it would be closed for the remainder of the day.

EMS personnel and Calgary police are both on site.

The library didn't say what happened, but added that it will share more information as it becomes available.

Central Library will be closed for the remainder of today, August 17, due to an incident onsite. Emergency Medical Services and Calgary Police were notified and are now onsite. We will share more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/5GIRCkuYgq — Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary) August 17, 2022

This is a developing story…