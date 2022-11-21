Calgary lingers near seasonal this week
For those who don't much care for temperatures 10 degrees below freezing, you might not love hearing that we're well north of the jet stream at this point and that's often our key indicator for cooler days.
Exceptions apply in southern Alberta, however, where west wind can kick up and keep us above the margins. That's the case for the next several days. For the sake of the term, we're only talking about light west wind; gusts may hit 30 kilometres per hour locally, while the Crowsnest Pass region could face gusts that are just shy of warning levels.
The westerlies don’t have much in the way of a let-up, save Wednesday. Tuesday evening could offer a shot for showers, and our temperature will drop enough from the passing impulse to produce overnight flurries, most of which dry out by the time the morning is underway. Thereafter, our temperature hits the melting point once again, leading us with a solid end to the week.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Monday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: cloudy, chance of showers, low 0 C
Wednesday
- Morning flurry risk, partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 2 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -1 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C
Friday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -1 C
Tony caught some frozen gas bubbles against a sunset in Canmore the other day – thanks for sending it along!
Frozen gas bubbles captured during sunset near Canmore. (image: Tony Wong Photography)
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
Calgary lingers near seasonal this week
