Calgary looks at adding traffic signals at 3 John Laurie Blvd. intersections

The City of Calgary says it is looking at installing traffic signals at three intersections along John Laurie Boulevard N.W. to improve safety.

The intersections are located at Brisebois Drive, Charleswood Drive and at 19 Street N.W.

Pat Grisak, the coordinator of traffic management with the City of Calgary, says all three spots need to be changed.

"Over the past several years, the number of collisions that have occurred at all three intersections has increased," Grisak said.

"Traffic safety is a paramount concern for The City of Calgary, and the three intersections on John Laurie Boulevard N.W. require traffic signals to address the collision issues that are occurring along the corridor."

Grisak noted traffic signals at Brisebois Drive would also provide the community a "much desired, safe crossing for pedestrians walking to Nose Hill Park."

The criteria the city uses to determine if traffic signals are needed at an intersection include an analysis of traffic volumes, traffic operations/intersection delay and safety performance.

"An analysis to determine what the impacts on John Laurie Boulevard N.W. traffic will be with all three intersections signalized has been undertaken," Grisak said. "Traffic signals will have an impact, however, it is anticipated that traffic operations will remain acceptable."

Grisak says the city will be holding public engagement sessions on the matter.

Though no dates have been set, he says they're likely to happen in early or mid 2022.