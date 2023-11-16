Calgary looks to reimagine downtown corner as an arts and culture hub

The City of Calgary is on the lookout for a developer who can help bring art and culture to the city centre while preserving the history of two vacant buildings.

The historic Fire Hall No. 1 and the North-West Travellers buildings, located on the corner of First Street and Sixth Avenue S.E., have been sitting vacant for years.

Both properties are owned by the city, and the Fire Hall's courtyard has been used as an activity space, but officials are now looking for a company that can use them to help foster a deeper relationship with Calgary's arts and culture community.

"This project is a rare opportunity to add vibrancy to Calgary's downtown core while also supporting the arts and culture communities in Calgary," said Ryan Meier, manager of facility planning with the City of Calgary, in a statement.

"The unique character, quality, identity and scale of the buildings, along with their prime location, creates great potential for adaptive re-use."

To find the right developer, the city has opened an application process for interested groups.

Officials say the location of both buildings – close to Stephen Avenue, the Bow Tower, Arts Commons, the Glenbow Museum, the Central Library, East Village, the Riverwalk and Olympic Plaza – make it the perfect place to "support the under-served arts and culture communities in Calgary."

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 12, 2024.