Calgary lottery winner to donate some of her 'overwhelming' windfall to charity

A Calgary woman who won $5 million on a Lotto 6-49 ticket she bough in the city's northwest last month says she was 'in shock' as she claimed her prize.

Jolee Armstrong bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven in the 2600 block of Kensington Road N.W. the day before the Jan. 11 draw.

She checked it a week later using the Lotto Spot app.

"It’s overwhelming and exciting," Armstrong said in a Tuesday news release.

She won by matching all six of the winning ‘classic draw’ numbers: 13, 17, 22, 30, 31, and 47.

The newly-minted millionaire says she's "very grateful" for the win.

"It's not lost on us how fortunate we are," she said.

"(We) plan to gift some of the winnings to family, and of course our favorite charities, In addition to having some fun in retirement."