CALGARY -- A Calgary man has started making tentative travel plans after he matched the winning numbers in the June 30 WESTERN MAX draw.

Ijaz Khan purchased what would prove to be the winning ticket at Wing's Food Store in the northwest neighbourhood of Ranchlands. The store was also where Khan discovered through the ticket checker that he had won $1 million.

"I just went to the store like I always do to check my tickets," said Khan. "I just went numb. I was in total shock."

He had matched all seven numbers —16, 27, 36, 39, 41, 42 and 43 —and had store staff scan the ticket to confirm he had won the top prize.

Khan is the eighth Calgarian to win a lottery prize of at least $1 million in 2020.

He plans to put a portion of his winnings toward travel, once it's safe to do so.