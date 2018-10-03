A massive assortment of items from southern Alberta’s past, collected over the years by Calgary businessman Sam Switzer and his wife Betty, will be sold at auction on Saturday.

Sam died back in June and Betty died in 2008, but the family says that it was always her wish for their collection, built over decades, to be sold at auction.

“The house is filled with antiques that they collected at auctions. It’s actually one of the reasons that there is an auction, that we didn’t privately sell. Mom, Betty, said in her will that this would go at a public auction. It was that important to her to get them back into the community,” said Merenna Thompson, Betty’s daughter.

There are hundreds of items included in the unreserved sale, but the main feature is the extensive collection of horse-drawn carriages owned by the Switzers.

“I think there’s 18 horse-drawn vehicles, which is one of the largest collections, particularly from one owner. Some of the top end of that stuff is just unbelievable. That stagecoach and that landau, they’re just second to none,” says auctioneer Frank McInenly.

Pete Kearns, the manager of the Sun Creek Ranch for the past 19 years, says there are a lot of memories wound up in the place that was Sam and Betty’s private retreat from the city.

The unique carriages were also an important part of that private life.

“We used a lot of these carriages. In wintertime, Betty, Sam and I would go on sleigh rides. I always worked weekends because that’s when they were home. This was their private domain. They really didn’t entertain here a lot.”

Thompson says they were also a good part of her life growing up on the ranch too and that legacy will last with all of their descendants.

“Between the two of them, they had nine children, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each and every one will carry special memories of this beautiful homestead for the rest of their lives.”

McInenly says that there is a lot of interest in the upcoming sale too.

“We’ve had a couple calls out of Texas but you never know how sincere they are or whatever. There’s people calling from all over.”

Thompson says that she hopes a majority of the items will remain in southern Alberta, especially considering their connection to the region.

“This is part of southern Alberta and Calgary’s heritage and we’re looking forward to having each and every single piece where it will be loved, appreciated and used,” she said. “For it to be out in the community again is very important.”

The sale will take place on Saturday and you can find more information about it online.

(With files from Kevin Fleming)