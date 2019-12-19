CALGARY -- Christmas advertising begins in early November and that commercialized focus can be hard to take for many.

Make no mistake, it is the holiday season at Southcentre Mall. But during this time the mall is giving back to the community by hosting three charities: the Women’s Centre, Meals on Wheels and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Located in Centre Court near Santa, guests can visit the colourful Meals on Wheels Cookie Kitchen to decorate a cookie in exchange for a one dollar donation. Last year, $9,000 was raised through sales.

"The money from events like this go directly to helping us ensure that all calgarians have access to healthy nutritious food no matter what," said Robyn Weatherly with Meals on Wheels.

A special gift-wrapping station is also be set up on the mall’s second level where volunteers from Cystic Fibrosis Canada are 'wrapping for a cure' in exchange for a donation.

According to the regional executive director, $22,000 dollars was raised by wrapping gifts at the mall last Christmas. The money is used for research and advocacy.

"I’ve heard this saying is that money buys science, science buys lives and when it comes to cystic fibrosis that is for sure the truth," said Jeanette Demers-Weir.

Southcentre is also supporting the Women’s Centre to help make the holidays a little brighter for Calgary women and their families. New or gently used items, along with gift cards can be donated at the mall’s guest services desk.

"For many families, especially this year, it’s tough and so if we can provide the opportunity for them to receive gifts for free," said Diane Altwasser, the operations manager at the Women’s Centre. "Shop in our little toy store that we’ve set up, then that really alleviates some of the pressure for these families this holiday season."

Dates have also been set aside throughout the holidays for children with sensory sensitivities and mobility issues to visit Santa in a sensory-friendly environment to help make it possible for all families to experience this quintessential holiday tradition.

Pet owners can also bring in their furry friends to experience 'Paws with Claus' and create a special memory with Santa on selected days.

To wrap up 2019, Southcentre will also host its last community event of the year on New Year’s Eve.

Families with children aged 0-12 are invited to attend Noon Year’s Eve, a fun daytime celebration to welcome in the new year. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a countdown and balloon drop at noon to celebrate 'noon year’s eve.'

The event is free to attend and will take over Southcentre’s Centre Court with a variety of family friendly activities throughout the morning, including a photo booth, resolution wall, LED dance floor, face painting, crafts, door prizes and more.

Learn more about holiday activities, including gift ideas for those in need, on Southcentre Mall's website.