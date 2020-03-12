CALGARY -- A Calgary senior is facing two charges related to a sexual assault dating back to the early 1980s.

The investigation into the sexual assault began a year ago when a woman contacted police to report an incident from 1982 when she was 12 years old.

The woman reported she was staying with family in Abbeydale when a male relative touched her sexually as the two were sitting on a couch.

Police say another member of the woman's family came forward around the same time to report a similar incident that happened two years later when she was also 12 years old.

Anthony Kendall, 73, is charged with one count of gross indecency and one count of sexual assault. Police say the charges are based on the Criminial Code in effect at the time of the alleged incidents.

"It can take a long time for victims of sexual assault to process the trauma and decide they want to pursue justice," Calgary police said in a release Thursday. "While there are a number of reasons why a person would delay reporting a sexual assault, we are ready to investigate whenever a person comes forward."

Canada has no time restrictions on how long police have to lay charges after a crime.

Anyone wishing to report a sexual assault is asked to call police non-emergency at 403-266-1234, or 911 if someone is in immediate danger.