CALGARY -- A Calgary man wanted in connection to a violent attack earlier this month has been arrested in B.C.

Wyatt Reader, 21, was arrested by RCMP near Vernon, B.C., following reports of suspicious activity at a store.

A store employee called police on Oct. 10 after a man tried to use what turned out to be a stolen credit card. The man left the store before police arrived, but the employee was able to provide a description, along with the description of a vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted by police later that afternoon and officers attempted a traffic stop.

“The driver refused to stop and drove into a dead-end area of a residential subdivision,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in an attempt to evade police. On scene, officers recovered a number of stolen items from the vehicle, which itself, had been stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction.”

Using a police dog and a helicopter, officers tracked a suspect and made an arrest.

Reader is charged with numerous offences, including:

Possession of stolen property;

Possession of a weapon;

Flight from police, and;

Breaches of court orders.

"Domestic violence is a serious matter and it is not uncommon to see people cross borders to try and escape charges," said Staff Sgt. Paul Wozney, with the Domestic Conflict Unit.

"Canadian law enforcement agencies are very well integrated and share information seamlessly, so sooner or later a person with warrants will be found."

Reader was earlier charged with assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, forcible confinement, and five counts of failing to comply with court orders connected to a domestic incident on Oct. 3, 2020, during which it is believed a female was violently assaulted.