Calgary police have laid charges against a Calgary man after he allegedly sold illegal drugs out of a Beltline tattoo parlour.

Officers launched an investigation in October after receiving a tip through Crime Stoppers that drug trafficking was occurring at a tattoo business in the 600 block of 17 Avenue S.W.

Police searched the business, seizing the following:

Cocaine with an estimated street value of nearly $10,000;

A small amount of fentanyl;

$1,930 in cash; and

Equipment and materials consistent with drug trafficking.

"Information from our community is critical in identifying and addressing criminal activity within our city," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a Thursday news release.

"We’d like to thank the tipster that came forward with this information."

Police charged a 47-year-old man with one count of proceeds of crime and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.