CALGARY -- A 23-year-old Calgary man faces several charges following an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children he met online.

Calgary Police Service officials say the investigation began in January following reports a 13-year-old girl had been given alcohol and other drugs in exchange for sex.

Investigators believe the man contacted potential victims on social media apps including Whisper, Yubo, Instagram and Snapchat where he identified himself as Ray. Police say his Snapchat username was rashidmustafa1.

At least two other teenage girl were identified as alleged victims of sexual exploitation by the same man.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Mohammad Rashid Mustafa was arrested and charged with:

Sexual assault (two counts)

Sexual interference (two counts)

Invitation to sexual touching (two counts)

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years (three charges)

Receiving material benefit from sexual service provided by a person under 18 years

Mustafa is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.