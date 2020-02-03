CALGARY -- A man accused of murdering a Calgary woman and her toddler is set to appear in a Calgary courtroom Monday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Robert Leeming, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old Calgary mother Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson.

The pair's bodies were found in a wooded area near Grizzly Creek along Highway 40, west of Calgary, in the early morning hours of May 6, 2019 after they were reported missing by family.

Lovett and Aliyah were reported missing April 23 after failing to show up for a family event and were last heard from on April 16.

Leeming, who is originally from the UK but lived in Canada for six years, was identified by police as the prime suspect in the investigation.

He was taken into custody days after Lovett and Sanderson were reported missing, then released by police. Speaking to reporters after his release, Leeming said he lived with Lovett and Sanderson since October of 2018 and was their landlord at a condo he owned in Cranston.

CPS homicide unit S/Sgt. Martin Schiavetta has said police believe the pair were killed on the evening of April 16 or morning of April 17 and their bodies transported between April 17 and April 20 to the area where they were found.

Police also believe Lovett and Leeming were in a relationship and the deaths were "motivated by domestic-related matters."

Leeming’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Calgary Courts Centre.