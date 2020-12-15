CALGARY -- A Calgary man arrested twice in recent weeks on charges of luring and sexually assaulting a minor as well as drug trafficking has died, police confirmed Tuesday.

Calgary police say the death of Michael Mazar is not considered suspicious.

Mazar was initially arrested Nov. 4, along with 19-year-old Cheyenne Madison Savannah Lee Schmeikal, at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Calgary on charges relating to the trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

Mazar was then rearrested Dec. 7 after investigators learned of another alleged instance of sexual coercion with a minor.

Police encourage anyone who feels like they may be a victim of abuse to contact them at 403-266-1234.

In Canada, there is no time limit for a victim to report a sexual assault to police.