CALGARY -- A 33-year-old Calgary man faces charges following an investigation into human trafficking and sexual assault involving minors.

According to police, Ahmed Hassan Duale recruited a 15-year-old girl to work for him between March 2020 and February of this year.

The accused allegedly posted online ads where the teen would provide sexual services to other men in exchange for money. The victim received a small percentage of the money while the accused would keep the lion's share.

Police officials say investigators determined Duale had also had sexual encounters with a 13-year-old girl and arranged for her to perform sexual acts with other men in exchange for alcohol, drugs and money.

Duale was arrested on March 18 and subsequently charged with:

Sexual assault (two counts);

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years of age (two counts);

Material benefit of trafficking from a person under 18 years of age;

Sexual interference with a child under 16 years of age;

Trafficking of persons under 18 years of age; and,

Failure to comply with undertaking (three charges).

The accused remains in custody ahead of his next court appearance that is scheduled for Wednesday.