Calgary man accused of yelling racial slurs, biting woman at bus shelter along 17 Ave SW

A 36-year-old Calgary man faces charges after allegedly spewing racial slurs and biting a woman at a bus stop in January.

Officers were called to a bus shelter in the 900 block of 17th Avenue S.W. on the afternoon of Jan. 13 after a man allegedly slapped a phone out of a woman's hands, bit her on the hand and unleashed a racist tirade on her.

Three bystanders helped the victim to safety while police located and arrested her alleged attacker.

Michael Grant Williams has been charged with assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Calgary Police Service officials say the assault is considered hate-motivated.