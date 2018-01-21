Police in Toronto say that a Calgary man is one of two people who were shot and killed in an ‘ambush’ on Friday morning.

Terrell Carr, 24, was in a car with three other people at about 12:39 a.m. on January 19 when a gunman walked up to them and opened fire.

Carr and the man driving the vehicle, Nasurdin Nasir, 26, of Toronto, both died at the scene.

Two other men in the car were taken to hospital in life threatening condition. They have not been identified.

Officials say Carr is originally from Toronto but recently moved to Calgary.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Carr’s mother Susan Bergman said he was a “wonderful loving son.”

“(He) always treated his mother like a queen and a wonderful brother to all of his siblings,” she said. “We will miss him forever in our hearts.”

No arrests have been made so far.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Carr's family with funeral costs.

(With files from CTV Toronto)