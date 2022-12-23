Calgary man and woman allegedly caught in middle of break-in at rural residence

A Calgary man and a Calgary woman face multiple charges after police say they were caught in the middle of breaking into a home in Wheatland County.

On Dec. 15, around 9:30 a.m., a rural resident notified police that they got an alert on their home security system showing that their home had been broken into.

The resident was able to remotely view the suspects on his home surveillance system while Strathmore RCMP officers responded to the call in the area around Township 244 and Range Road 255.

Two suspects tried to flee, but were discovered near the home hiding in nearby vegetation. There was a pickup truck nearby linked to the suspects.

The pickup was towed to a secure location for a further search, where police say discovered break-in tools including a cordless saw and cable cutters. A number of propane tanks, illegal drugs and other electronic devices all believed to be stolen were recovered.

Police say closer examination of the truck revealed that it was made from parts from at least three vehicles, many of which were also stolen.

Brian Tanner, 46, of Calgary was charged with the following:

Break-and-enter with intent to commit an offence;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Possession of break-in tools; and

Failure to comply with a release order.

Jamie Davies, 38, of Calgary was charged with the following:

Break and enter with intent to commit an offence;

Failure to comply with a release order

Both were remanded into custody and held for a future court date.

Tanner was bound by a release order with conditions, and a conditional sentence order having been convicted on five counts of break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by a crime and failure to comply with release conditions.

Davies was bound by a release order with conditions from two police investigations for theft, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance.

"Timely reporting of this matter was a significant advantage in the response and apprehension of the individuals involved in this break-in," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz of the Strathmore RCMP.

"Motion-sensing cameras are becoming more cost effective and can play a significant role in securing properties in our rural areas."