The Calgary Police Robbery Unit have arrested a man and a woman in connection to a number of May armed robberies in the city’s southeast and northeast, most of which took place over the course of a single night-long crime spree.

Three of the incidents took place between Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:30 p.m. and the following Sunday at 4:15 a.m., when it’s believed the duo stole cigarettes, lotttery tickets and cash from a pair of 7-11 stores, in addition to robbing a Subway at knifepoint.

Then on Friday, July 12, 2019, around 1:45 p.m.., a female suspect police believe to be the same woman handed a robbery note to a teller at a Royal Bank on Memorial Drive S.E, in which she said she was armed. She received a sum of cash and left on foot.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

On Tuesday, August 20, 27-year-old Calgarian Dallas Stacey Rose McDonald was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery, with more charges pending.

38-year-old Christopher Alan Morrison of Calgary has been charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of wearing a disguise with intent.

Both have been released and are set to appear in court Thursday, September 5 and Monday, September 9.