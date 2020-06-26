CALGARY -- A Calgary man, believed to have committed seven bank robberies in the southern Alberta region over the past year has been arrested by RCMP.

Authorities from a number of RCMP detachments along with partner agencies conducted an extensive investigation into the incidents which occurred between Aug. 2019 and April 2020.

Officials say the robberies took place at banks in Granum, Caroline, Vauxhall (two separate occasions), Trochu, Calgary and Magrath.

Following the investigation, Jesse Damond Morton, 44, of Calgary, was arrested June 23. A search warrant, executed at a storage locker, resulted in the seizure of an SKS semi-automatic rifle and $2,750 in U.S. currency.

Morton is charged with 21 offences, including:

Seven counts of robbery

Seven counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence

Two counts of using a firearm during the commission of an offence

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Morton remains in custody at this time and is expected to appear in Airdrie provincial court on July 23.