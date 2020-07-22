CALGARY -- Allegedly pointing a laser at the HAWCS has landed a Calgary man in hot water after police uncovered drugs during a subsequent search.

The Calgary police helicopter was responding to a call just before 3 a.m. on July 17 when a laser was pointed into the eyes of the tactical flight officer.

A few minutes later, police said a laser was also pointed into the eyes of officers in two marked police cars in the downtown core.

The tactical flight officer was able to determine the source of the laser was an apartment in the 200 block of 15th Avenue S.E.

Police knocked on the door of the apartment, however the occupants refused to answer.

A warrant was then obtained and during the search, police uncovered a number of items, including:

993.2 grams of methamphetamine (worth approximately $60,000)

$20,725 in Canadian currency

A Class 3B laser

About 20 kg of an unknown substance, suspected to be a cutting agent

A sawed-off shotgun

A Browning .308 Winchester rifle

Numerous rounds of ammunition

Other items related to drug trafficking and fraud

Kamran Sattar, 44, of Calgary has been charged with 14 offences including:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Obstruction of a peace officer

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition

Careless storage of a firearm

Breach of probation

Sattar was also charged with two offences under the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Aeronautics Act, including projection of a directed bright light source at an aircraft and creating a hazard to safety.

"Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a serious offence that we will investigate thoroughly," said Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach.

"In this case, investigators came together very quickly to identify the offender, and as a result a significant amount of methamphetamine and firearms were seized by police."