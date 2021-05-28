CALGARY -- A Calgary man faces multiple charges after fleeing from Chestermere and Strathmore RCMP officers on the night of May 20.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. that night, when Chestermere RCMP were alerted that a dark Honda Civic had fled from Calgary police after an attempted traffic stop, resulting in it being monitored from the sky by HAWCS.

The Civic was sighted doing over 180 km/h and driving east on Highway 1. Around Range Rd. 255 and Township Road 220, the Civic was confronted by Strathmore RCMP officers at which point the driver ran into the side of the police car in an effort to avoid arrest.

HAWCS continued to monitor the car as it approached Chestermere, heading north on Rainbow Road from Township Road 240. At that stage, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed near the railroad crossing south of the canal.

The driver then jumped out of the Honda, and took off on foot, cutting through a number of yards, which HAWCS was able to track from overhead. Eventually, the man returned to the road, where he was met by members of the Strathmore RCMP and Chestermere RCMP, who arrested him without incident.

At Chestermere, an approved screening device (breathalyzer) test was requested and refused. Violations were issued for operating a vehicle without insurance and registration.

“It is fortunate no serious injuries were sustained with the reckless and dangerous driving exhibited during this incident," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, in a release. "The collaborative actions taken between police agencies illustrate the level of seamless operations and commitment all of our front line members have when it comes to protecting the public and apprehending dangerous individuals.”

Trevor Hogan, 35, of Calgary, has been charged with the following:

* Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

* Failure to stop while pursued by police;

* Leaving the scene of an accident;

* Assaulting a peace officer;

* Failure to comply with demand to provide breath; and

* A number of Traffic Safety Act offences

Hogan was released with conditions to appear in provincial court at a later date.