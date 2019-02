A 33-year-old Calgary man is facing charges after RCMP confiscated a quantity of crack cocaine from a vehicle during a traffic stop near Airdrie last week.

Last Wednesday, police stopped a vehicle near Range Road 294 and Sharp Hill Way and arrested the driver.

A search of the vehicle turned up drug trafficking related items and 17.1 grams of crack cocaine.

Ruac Gatdet Peter, 33, of Calgary is charged with one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Peter has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on February 28, 2019.