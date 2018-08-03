A 30-year-old Calgary man is facing a number of charges in connection to the theft of a boat and trailer from a rural property earlier this week.

RCMP in Beiseker were called after someone stole a boat and trailer from a residential property in the area on Wednesday.

A truck that was towing the stolen boat and trailer passed a marked police vehicle near Irricana and the driver took off causing the boat to slide off the trailer and into the ditch.

The officer tried to stop the truck but it sped off, dragging the boat trailer behind it.

Police were able to track the truck down after it crashed through a barbed wire fence and into a farmer’s field near Range Road 252.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody and the investigation revealed that the truck was also stolen.

Alexandru Sariu, 30, of Calgary, has now been charged with:

Break and enter and commit theft

Theft over $5,000

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x5)

Possession of break and enter tools

Breach of Recognizance

Dangerous driving

Flight from police

Sariu was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial court on August 9, 2017.