Calgary man, charged in 2021 hit-and-run, wanted on warrants

A man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in February 2021 has missed his court appearance, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Damon William Wilson, 31, was supposed to appear in court on charges connected to the death of 21-year-old Blade Crow Pantherbone, but police say he did not attend.

He's now wanted on 23 warrants including dangerous driving causing death, hit-and-run causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and numerous other charges.

Pantherbone died at the scene of the crash, which took place at the intersection of Macleod Trail and Glenmore Trail at 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2021.

Aliyah Ramirez Bernard, his girlfriend, and her daughter Ember were hurt in the incident and were taken to hospital.

Charges were laid against Wilson in August 2021 and this is the latest development in the case that Pantherbone's family said has been plagued with delays.

Anyone with information about Wilson or his whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.