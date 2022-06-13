Calgary man charged in assault of service dog and owner
Calgary police say a suspect wanted in the assault of a service dog and its owner has been located and charged.
The incident happened on Jan. 13 in the northeast community of Thorncliffe.
Police say two friends were walking their service dogs on a pathway near the 500 block of Blackthorn Road N.E. when a stranger approached one of the dogs and began kicking it.
"The owner of the dog told the man to stop kicking the dog, and he subsequently began assaulting the dog owner," a police release explained.
Last month, police released a photo of the suspect and a public plea for help locating him.
On Monday, police released an update saying the suspect has been identified and charged.
Christopher Siever, 70, is charged with assault.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary expected to receive average June rainfall in just 48 hours
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearing
Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien and other top aides testified Monday at the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that they believed the 2020 presidential race was too close to call on Election Night, but Trump nevertheless declared himself the winner.
Canada's COVID Alert app will be discontinued as PCR testing becomes rare
Canada's COVID Alert app will be discontinued in the coming days, a federal government source tells The Canadian Press.
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon continued on Monday following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river.
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
Sentencing hearing underway for Toronto's van attacker, victims describe pain, anger
Grief and anger filled a Toronto courtroom on Monday as those deeply affected by the city's deadly van attack presented victim impact statements at a sentencing hearing for the man behind the rampage.
Edmonton
-
Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Central Alberta
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for parts of central Alberta as a massive weather system moves in from the south.
-
Michael Bublé making stops in Edmonton and Calgary this fall
Michael Bublé is coming to Alberta this fall. The Canadian superstar will play the ScotiaBank Saddledome in Calgary on Oct. 4, and Rogers Place in Edmonton on Oct. 5.
-
Comedian John Mulaney coming to Calgary, Edmonton this fall
Comedian John Mulaney will perform in both Calgary and Edmonton this fall.
Vancouver
-
Single beaver caused mass internet, cell service outages in Northern B.C.
Officials have now identified a beaver as the cause of a June outage which left many residents of northwestern B.C. without internet, landline and cellular service for more than eight hours.
-
Romance, extortion and investment: B.C. victims among those who lose the most to scams
British Columbians are among those who lose the most money on average to scams. Here's more on the most common scams in Canada, and how to avoid falling for them.
-
Sailors, kayakers rescued after capsizing south of Victoria
The U.S. Coast Guard says that four people were rescued from the waters southeast of Victoria on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Saint John police are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
Vancouver Island
-
Old-growth logging protesters block Pat Bay Highway near ferry terminal
Protesters with the group Save Old Growth blocked traffic for roughly an hour on the Patricia Bay Highway near the BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal on Monday morning.
-
Sailors, kayakers rescued after capsizing south of Victoria
The U.S. Coast Guard says that four people were rescued from the waters southeast of Victoria on Monday morning.
-
Nanaimo, B.C., singer performs at Wembley Stadium in London
A young and talented singer from Nanaimo, B.C., performed at a crowded Wembley Stadium in London, England over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lockdown lifted at Brampton school after male reportedly seen with weapon in area
A Brampton school was placed under a lockdown for several hours on Monday after a male was reportedly seen with a weapon nearby.
-
Ontario NDP to take first step in appointing interim leader
In the next few days the Ontario New Democratic Party is expected to make the first step in appointing an interim leader following Andrea Horwath’s resignation from the role earlier this month.
Montreal
-
1 child dead, another in critical condition after backyard pool accidents
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
-
Quebec coroner's inquest begins into police shooting death of teen in 2018
A coroner's inquest will begin Monday into the death of Riley Fairholm, who was shot and killed just under four years ago during a police intervention in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
-
Quebec language law could push young Jews to leave Quebec, B'nai Brith says
A prominent Jewish organization is speaking out against Quebec's new language law, saying it will make it harder to recruit rabbis and could push Jewish people to leave the province.
Ottawa
-
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Ottawa LRT inquiry begins public hearings today
The first public hearings in the inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa LRT begin today, with a former rail director testifying.
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.
-
New adaptive bike for Mount Forest boy, thanks to local legion and Lion's Club
A Mount Forest family is thanking the community and local groups for getting an adaptive bicycle for their 5-year-old son.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of WLU student appears in court
Yafiet Rezene, 19, was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener in December 2019.
Saskatoon
-
Evacuation order lifted for northern Sask. community threatened by wildfire
An evacuation order for the northern Saskatchewan community of Stanley Mission has been lifted and its two-thousand residents are being allowed to return home today.
-
Saskatoon wastewater researchers see rise in COVID-19, levels remain low
The viral load of coronavirus in Saskatoon's wastewater rose 134 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
-
Saskatoon police lay impaired driving charge after crash injures child
Saskatoon police have charged a 31-year-old man after an investigation into a crash with a pedestrian.
Northern Ontario
-
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
-
Auto licence place readers now active in the Sault
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is starting to use its new automated licence plate readers to crack down on crime.
Winnipeg
-
Ebb and Flow family seeking answers after grandmother found dead in field near Winnipeg
The family of a mother and grandmother from Ebb and Flow First Nation, who was living with mobility issues and had been frequenting downtown Winnipeg homeless shelters, wants to know how she ended up dead in a field north of the city.
-
Winnipeggers waiting hours outside passport office
Anyone hoping to visit the passport office in Winnipeg will likely be faced with long lines.
-
Crash in St. Vital sends woman to hospital
One woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday night following a two-car crash in St. Vital.
Regina
-
COVID-19 viral levels in wastewater remaining 'relatively stable': U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater declined again from last week but remain high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
RCMP Const. Shelby Patton remembered one year after death
Sunday marked one year since the death of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton, who was killed while on-duty with the Indian Head detachment.
-
From gorgeous to gory: How a Regina makeup artist hopes to get an edge in worldwide competition
Regina makeup artist and stylist Lindi Edge is the only Canadian finalist, as well as the only artist creating special effects and gore, at an international stylist competition.