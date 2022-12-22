Calgary man charged in connection to $60,000 automotive fraud

A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a fraud scheme involving seven local automobile suppliers.

A man is accused of posing as an employee from different client businesses, then sending invoices to those businesses from the various automotive suppliers. After a number of them contacted police, an investigation began.

Police believe that between January and August, the suspect placed multiple orders for tires, welding equipment, tire-changing and wheel-balancing machines, and other stuff, costing the businesses around $60,000.

All of the purchases were made by the suspect, who posed as an employee of a client business, then invoiced the equipment.

The suspect is also alleged to have fraudulently rented vehicles that he used to pick up the merchandise.

The suspect was arrested on Nov. 25.

Michael Tolentino Dela Cruz, 50, was charged with six counts of fraud over $5,000, and a single count of fraud under $5,000.

He was also found to have identification belonging to 15 different people, resulting in a charge of identity theft.

He also had 10 outstanding warrants for unrelated offences.

Dela Cruz is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.