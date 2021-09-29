Calgary man charged in connection with human trafficking

CALGARY -

Calgary police say a 28-year-old man is facing six charges in connection with an investigation into human trafficking.

Officials say members of the Calgary human trafficking and counter-exploitation unit, a division under the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), arrested Jordon Fray on Sept. 15.

The arrest is the culmination of an investigation that first began in August 2020, when a sex trafficking survivor came forward to police for help.

She told officers she was originally in a relationship with the accused, but it soon turned sexually exploitative and she was forced into the sex trade.

Eventually, the victim was able to escape and immediately contacted police.

"The survivor exhibited remarkable courage in breaking free from her perpetrator. Her information and cooperation will help ensure no other women are victimized," said Staff Sgt. Colleen Bowers, ALERT Calgary, in a release.

Fray is charged with:

Two counts of trafficking in a person;

Material benefit;

Material benefit from sexual services;

Advertising sexual services and;

Possession of proceeds of crime.

ALERT is continuing to investigate the case out of a concern that there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.