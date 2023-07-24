Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder

A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building, in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue S.W.

Police say they were called after two women, both in their 60s, were assaulted.

Both of the victims were taken to hospital.

Sol Harder died from her injuries.

The other woman remains in hospital, in stable condition.

John Patrick Bon Harder has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

An autopsy of the deceased woman is also scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.