CALGARY -- Police are crediting an observant citizen with helping track down three suspects after a gas station was robbed in Penhold earlier this week.

Two males went into the Centex in Penhold, about 130 kilometres north of Calgary, on Jan. 13, and demanded cash.

Staff at the store complied, and hit a panic alarm, however the suspects fled in a dark-coloured Honda Civic.

"Some very alert citizens provided excellent detailed descriptions of the males and the suspect vehicle to police," read an RCMP release.

RCMP from Innisfail, Red Deer and Didsbury responded and a suspect vehicle, which was later discovered to be stolen, was stopped soon after.

Three people in the car were arrested without incident.

Chgkouth Makuag, 20, of Calgary, is charged with:

Theft under $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Transporting alcohol within reach of the driver

Makuag was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court next Jan. 29.

Two 15-year-olds, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were also arrested and are facing charges.