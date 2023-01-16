Calgary man charged in downtown sexual assault sought by police

Papi Muyembi Chiyombo, 40, is wanted on a warrant for sexual assault. (Calgary police handout) Papi Muyembi Chiyombo, 40, is wanted on a warrant for sexual assault. (Calgary police handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina