Charges have been laid against a Calgary man in connection to the death of a woman who she was struck by a vehicle in a northeast parking lot last year.

Anjna Sharma was walking in a parking lot near Sunridge Mall at about 7:00 p.m. on May 23rd while on a work break when she was hit by a truck that had collided with a sedan on a nearby access road.

The F-150 jumped a curb after a crash with a Toyota Corolla near 26 Avenue N.E. and struck Sharma before crashing into the wall of a business.

Sharma was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to hospital in life threatening condition. She died at the Peter Lougheed Centre the next day.

Investigators believe speed and a medical event, suffered by the driver of the pickup truck, contributed to the crash.

Police say the occupants of the two vehicles suffered minor injuries.

James Ian Beagrie, 45, is charged with criminal negligence causing death.