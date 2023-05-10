Calgary man charged in January hit-and-run

A Calgary man has been charged in a January hit-and-run incident that left a woman with life-altering injuries.

Around 7:35 a.m. on Jan. 19, police were called to the intersection of 52 Street and 61 Avenue S.E. for reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The pedestrian was a woman in her 40s, who was hit by a truck crossing 52 Street at 61 Ave.

The truck didn't remain on scene.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Albert Barboa Betonio, 47, of Calgary was charged with one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.