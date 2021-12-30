Calgary man charged in June crash that killed passenger

A Calgary man is facing impaired driving charges relating to a fatal single-vehicle crash in June that left one of his passengers dead.

The rollover crash happened just after midnight on June 8 on Big Rock Trail, west of Okotoks.

Four people were riding in the car when it rolled and a 28-year-old passenger, Makayla Poland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old male was airlifted by STARS to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries and a 28-year-old male was treated on scene for minor injuries. The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Austin Garding, 26, of Calgary, is charged with:

Impaired driving causing death;

Dangerous driving causing death;

Impaired driving causing bodily harm;

Driving while blood alcohol exceeds the legal limit causing bodily harm;

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and;

Failing to hold valid operators licence.

Garding is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14, 2022.