Calgary man charged in mother's death

CALGARY -

A 29-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Pinehill Road N.E. Saturday morning following reports a woman was dead.

An autopsy identified the deceased as 50-year-old Deborah Ann Mitchell. The nature of her death has not been released.

Mitchell's son, 29-year-old Levi Romeo Mitchell, was arrested and subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.