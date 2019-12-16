CALGARY -- Calgary police have charged a 54-year-old man in a string of gas station robberies that happened at knifepoint last month in the city.

The first one happened at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 15 at a Husky station in southeast Calgary. Police say a man walked into the store and asked to buy cigarettes. When the clerk's back was turned, the suspect pulled a knife and demanded she open the till. He then grabbed the money and ran.

The second one happened on Nov. 18 at 11:20 a.m. at the Petro Canada on 5004 Centre Street N.W. The man walked into the store, pulled a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing.

The third happened at 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Petro Canada on Kensington Road N.W. In this instance, the man again asked for cigarettes then pulled a knife and took the money from the cash drawer before running away.

Robert Todd Voykin was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 12.

Police executed a search warrant at Voykin's Midnapore home and his vehicle and officers found a knife believed to match the one used in the robberies.

Police say Voykin is known to them.

He has been charged with three counts of robbery and is set to appear in court on Dec. 16.