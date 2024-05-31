Calgary man charged in random attacks at Chinook Centre, TD Square

Calgary police have charged a man in two seemingly random attacks at local malls on Thursday that resulted in two people being injured.

The first happened in the food court on the fourth floor of TD Square (336 Eight Ave. S.W.) just after 9 a.m.

The victim was assaulted, suffering minor injuries.

Police say while investigating and working to locate a suspect, a second attack was reported at Chinook Centre on Macleod Trail at around 11:40 a.m.

Several people called 911 to report a stabbing near the mall's north entrance.

Witnesses and mall security helped the victim until paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was located by police at the Chinook CTrain Station, where he was taken into custody.

He was taken to hospital for minor injuries investigators believe he suffered in the Chinook Centre incident.

Police said Friday the victim from the Chinook mall stabbing is still recovering in hospital.

Lyle Kaszas, 37, of Calgary, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police say both attacks are believed to be "random in nature."

"Our officers were quick to locate the suspect after the stabbing and we remain committed to ensuring our public spaces remain free from violent and dangerous behaviour," said Staff Sgt. Paul Ralstin in a news release.

"We are working with our partners in the social and justice systems to find ways to hold people accountable for behaviour that puts our community at real, and perceived, risk."

Anyone who witnessed the violence and feels impacted by it is encouraged to connect with the Calgary Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) by calling 403-428-8398 or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828.