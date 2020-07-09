CALGARY -- A 37-year-old Calgary man is facing charges related to a robbery at a southeast TD Canada Trust earlier this week.

A man went into a branch in the 3000 block of 17th Avenue S.E. about 4:20 p.m. on Monday and demanded money.

Police say he threatened the bank employees and indicated he had a gun then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

A suspect was arrested a short distance away.

Francis Michael Cutter, 37, has been charged with robbery and committing an indictable offence while being disguised.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.