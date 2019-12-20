CALGARY -- A man charged with 15 domestic offences has been located by Calgary police.

Police appealed to the public Friday morning for help finding Jeffrey Allan Morison, 44, who is charged with 15 domestic offences after allegedly breaching court orders and harassing a former partner over the last two months.

A short time later, police issued another release saying Morison had been located.

