A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a break in that took place early Monday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Falconridge Drive N.E. at about 5:15 a.m. on July 2 for reports of a home invasion.

A woman who lives at the home said that an unknown man was trying to break in.

The suspect managed to get inside and forced the woman and her mother to flee but then found another resident, a 63-year-old man who had been asleep, and began to assault him.

When officers got to the home, they entered immediately and found the suspect inside and immediately arrested him.

EMS took the male victim to hospital in life threatening condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Emmanuel Sundae Iyoho, 37, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, break and enter and assault with a weapon.

Investigators say that the offender and victims are unknown to each other and it’s believed that this was a random attack. The motive is unknown and they are not looking for any other suspects.