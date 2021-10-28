Calgary man charged with child luring, extortion and counselling suicide of Ontario teen

CALGARY -

Police say a Calgary man has been charged with child luring, extortion and counselling suicide following a six-month-long cross-Canada investigation.

The investigation, a joint effort between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), was launched after an Ontario teen came forward to report she had been was sexually extorted and harassed online five years ago, when she was 11 years old.

The victim told police she received unsolicited messages from a stranger on various social media sites that were sexual and violent in nature.

"Initially, the victim was pressured into sending sexually explicit photos, and when the victim relented, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s family," ALERT said in a news release.

"Further, the suspect coerced the victim to attempt suicide."

Through their investigation, police were able to identify a suspect who lives in Calgary.

On Oct. 21, police searched the suspect's home, seizing electronic devices.

ALERT said the items will undergo forensic analysis, and they are exploring the possibility of identifying other victims.

“This is a heart-breaking case with the victim enduring years of abuse and suffering," said Det. Krista Mapplebeck with ALERT.

"It comes at a great relief to make an arrest, and will undoubtedly help in the victim’s healing process."

Brady Provost, 28, is charged with numerous offences including making, distributing, accessing and possession of child pornography.

“While this case highlights the borderless nature of these crimes, it also sends a message to those who exploit children about the tenacity and collaboration exhibited by Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) investigators across Canada," said Det. Constable Cory Wilson of the OPP.

"The courage and resilience of this victim is an inspiration to all."

Anyone with information about these investigations or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or visit cybertip.ca.