Calgary man charged with first-degree murder after attack on woman

Police say charges have been laid against a 26-year-old man, but they are still investigating the death of a woman in her 30s. Police say charges have been laid against a 26-year-old man, but they are still investigating the death of a woman in her 30s.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina