CALGARY -- A 25-year-old Calgary man has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed his brother to death.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue S.W., at about 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but, ultimately, died of his injuries.

The victim has since been identified as Brandon Watson, 25.

His brother, Nathaniel Watson, also 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident.

He is expected to appear in court on July 15.