Calgary man charged with theft of poppy donation boxes

Calgary police have laid charges against a man accused of stealing two poppy boxes.

The first theft happened at a gas station in the 0to 100 block of Shawville Boulevard S.E., in the community of Shawnessy, at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Police say the suspect approached the till and asked the clerk if he could buy some cigarettes. Then, while the clerk was distracted, the suspect took the poppy donation box off the counter and hid it in his jacket.

On Friday, police released video of the theft in an effort to identify the man.

The next day, police received a tip from the public that helped them determine who the suspect was.

It's alleged he also stole a second poppy theft at a restaurant in the 0 to 100 block of 61 Avenue S.E. on Oct. 31.

The 40-year-old is charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and five other, unrelated, outstanding warrants.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.