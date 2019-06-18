A man was injured after he was apprehended by a police dog during an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning and he is now facing a number of charges.

RCMP in Cochrane were notified by Calgary police at about 5 a.m. that a stolen truck was entering their jurisdiction.

Investigators say the truck rammed a Calgary police vehicle while it was being followed by officers.

Police were able to stop the vehicle in the Springbank after a brief pursuit.

A police dog helped with the arrest of the driver and police say he sustained some injuries during his apprehension.

A 36-year-old Calgary man was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.