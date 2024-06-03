Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder up for parole in less than a decade

A 41-year-old Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder will be eligible for parole after the minimum amount of time.

Vincent Fong can apply for release after 10 years, minus credit for time served, which is considerable.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Edgepark Way N.W. around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2019, and found the body of a man.

Fong, then 36 years old, was arrested shortly after the incident.

Police said at the time that the incident was domestic in nature.

Neighbours said at the time that a family had lived at the home for several years.

It was Calgary's first homicide of 2019.

Fong was found guilty by a jury.

In addition to an automatic life sentence, he also faces a lifetime firearms prohibition.