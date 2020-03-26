CROWSNEST PASS, ALTA. -- Crowsnest Pass RCMP say a serious crash north of Lundbreck, Alta. Thursday afternoon has claimed the life of a 27-year-old Calgary man.

Officials say the incident, which involved a car and an SUV, took place near the intersection of Highway 22 and Township Road 80.

An investigation indicates both vehicles were northbound on Highway 22 when they lost control on the slushy road and crashed in the ditch.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man from Calgary, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity will not be released.

A male and a female in the SUV suffered minor injuries and were released.

Police say traffic is still limited to one lane in north and southbound directions.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

The investigation is still ongoing.