CALGARY -- A man designated as a dangerous offender after being convicted of sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy in an Elbow Park alley in 2017 has filed an appeal, asking that his sentence be reduced to five years, followed by two years of probation with close monitoring.

A dangerous offender designation means an indeterminate prison sentence.

Kenneth Dale Hornby was handed the sentence Jan. 17 by Justice Suzanne Bensler following a two-week dangerous offender hearing after he pleaded guilty to sexual interference in connection with a May 20, 2017 incident.

Court was told the boy reported to his family that he had been sexually assaulted by a man who had been looking through garbage bins.

In his appeal, Hornby said his two layers did not adequately defend him and he does not believe he is a danger to the public.

"I believe that with continued treatment programs I can curb my behaviour," he wrote.

Hornby, 60, had earlier served time in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of possessing child pornography and breach of probation convictions after failing to comply with a court order. He was being monitored by the Calgary Police Service's high risk offender program at was under conditions not to be around children.

Hornby also unsuccessfully sought an adjournment prior to the sentence being handed down in order to find a lawyer to help him strike his guilty plea.

A date for the appeal has not been set.